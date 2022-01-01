Tadeu Schmidt delivers BBB22 spoilers; check out the news

Tadeu Schmidt surprised Big Brother Brasil fans this Thursday (12/30) by revealing some spoilers of the program, which opens on January 17th. In a good mood, the new reality presenter showed posters with the main changes of the edition, in relation to the previous ones.

“Guys, I’m sorry. I really wanted to bring some news to you, tell you some things I discovered, but they didn’t let me tell you anything”, joked the presenter.

“The team is here on the side in a meeting so I’m not going to say anything, I can’t say anything. But I can’t wait to share everything with you. And that’s okay, folks. Between us, 2022 is on the curve. It’s the 17th! And until then, I leave only one question hanging: what was life like before the BBB?”, he said, while holding up posters announcing the main changes.

In them, Schmidt revealed that the leader will have new privileges, said he had not found the leader’s room, raising doubts about the existence of the room in this edition, and spoke about a new button, which can be used or not by the participants. In addition, he confirmed the return of hits and returns and highlighted that VIP and Xepa will be “face to face”.

Finally, he explained that Rede BBB and #FeedBBB will have changes, without anticipating details.

