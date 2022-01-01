Tadeu Schmidt rehearses BBB 2022 elimination speech and audience is shocked by performance

new presenter of BBB 2022, Thaddeus Schmidt amused the fans at the last wednesday (29) by sharing a video on Instagram in which he appears simulating the dreaded elimination speech of reality.

In the images, the journalist from Globe appears in the presence of some of his family members, in the living room of his residence.

“You shied away from responsibility. When your chance to help came, you hid, and that’s unforgivable inside this house”, fired the communicator.

“The result is that everyone voted for you. Valentina Schmidt is the one who leaves the house today to buy bread at the bakery”, complemented Tadeu Schmidt, laughing.

Netizens, of course, went wild with the scene. “Tadeu, you’re hilarious… I won’t miss this BBB for anything”, commented a fan.

“Man, BBB 2022 hasn’t even started yet and it’s by far the best just for the presenter”, reacted another. “Very good! I’m already imagining the texts on seawall nights”, said one more.

Tadeu enters the house of BBB 2022

Last week, Thaddeus entered the most guarded house in the country for the first time and showed all his emotion with the moment.

“Do you guys imagine where I am? Why am I wearing this helmet? I’m at the BBB 2022 house! Look, I have goose bumps!”, declared the journalist.

On the web, he even wrote: “The work is in progress… The house is getting beautiful!!! And there’s news! But it’s not time to tell yet… What I can say is that, really, entering this house is AR-RE-PI-AR!!!!! How much history has already happened and how much history will still happen in this place…”.

The journalist even visited some of the program’s works in recent weeks, alongside Boninho and the director of the attraction, Rogério Dourado.

“Look who came to visit the house’s construction. Thaddeus is ready to work”, declared Big Boss, recently, in front of a sign indicating the entrance to the Big Brother Brasil house, which is always undergoing renovations.

