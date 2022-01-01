Take a look at the players available for Inter to sign.

Inter intend to make 2022 a completely different year from the season that has just ended. The club did not get a spot in the Copa Libertadores. To change posture, Colorado is focused on strengthening the squad.

Players like Nikão and Wesley Moraes are well underway, however, Clube do Povo may announce reinforcements mid-season as well. For that, it will be necessary to analyze the players that are with a contract ending in the middle of 2022.

The Colorado Portal has set aside a list of players who can sign a pre-contract in January 2022.

Players who can pre-contract in January

  • Luiz Felipe – Defender – 24 years old (Current Club: Lazio)
  • Felipe – Defender – 32 years old (Current Club: Atlético Madrid)
  • Souza – Volante – 32 years old (Current club: Besiktas)
  • Romarinho – Striker – 31 years old (Current club: Ittihad)
  • Otávio – Volante – 27 years old (Current club: Bordeaux)
  • Marcos Leonardo – Striker – 18 years old (Current club: Santos)
  • Danilo – Striker – 22 years old (Current club: Ajax)
  • Marcelo – Left-back – 33 years old (Current club: Real Madrid)
  • Deyverson – Forward – 30 years old (Current Club: Palmeiras)
  • Thiago Silva – Defender – 37 years old (Current club: PSG)
  • Juan Jesus – Defender – 30 years old (Current Club: Napoli)
  • Bruno Henrique – Midfielder – 32 years old (Current Club: Ittihad)
  • Lucas Leiva – Steering Wheel – 34 years old (Current Club: Lazio)
  • Fernandinho – Volante – 36 years old (Current club: Manchester City)

