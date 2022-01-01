Take a look at the players available for Inter to sign.

Inter intend to make 2022 a completely different year from the season that has just ended. The club did not get a spot in the Copa Libertadores. To change posture, Colorado is focused on strengthening the squad.

Players like Nikão and Wesley Moraes are well underway, however, Clube do Povo may announce reinforcements mid-season as well. For that, it will be necessary to analyze the players that are with a contract ending in the middle of 2022.

The Colorado Portal has set aside a list of players who can sign a pre-contract in January 2022.

Players who can pre-contract in January