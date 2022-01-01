Tamires is the third Corinthians athlete to receive the award for the best in America; remember

Full-back/midfielder Tamires made history this Friday and became America’s first Queen, receiving from the newspaper El País, from Uruguay, the continent’s best player award in 2021. She now joins simply Sócrates and Carlos Tévez as the only Corinthians athletes to receive the honor.

Begun in 1971, in an election coordinated by the El Mundo Diary, from Venezuela, which invited sports writers from all over the continent to reach the winners, the election was made by the Uruguayans in 1986. The female category was implemented in 2021.

The award, by the way, has some outstanding moments for the club’s players. Starting with the formidable year 1983 of Sócrates at the club.

Captain of Corinthians and of the Brazilian team, the Doctor scored 40 goals and provided 11 assists in 63 games for the two teams. He was Timão’s second top scorer in the São Paulo two-time championship and third best scorer in the Brazilian Nationals.

To get an idea of ​​the grandiosity of the election, Sócrates took the title leaving Ubaldo Fillol, world champion with Argentina in 1978, in second position, and Éder Aleixo, another Brazilian ace, from Atlético-MG, in third place.

Two decades later, Argentine Carlitos Tévez, who had already won the election for two years (2003 and 2004), crowned his great 2005 season by receiving the award for the third consecutive time.

At Timão, Tévez, even though he shared attention with the Argentine national team, was Brazilian champion and third-highest scorer in the competition. There were 31 goals and 11 assists for the Argentine that season representing Timon, in addition to another nine games for the Argentine national team.

In terms of dominance, however, the female election in 2021 is unique. Eight players from the men’s team have never been named among the best. The record belonged to 1999, when five (Vampeta, Rincón, Dida, Edilson and João Carlos) received at least one vote in the award.

