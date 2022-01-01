Tata Werneck faints when he learns of his grandmother’s death: “It was my greatest fear”

Tata Werneck used social media this Thursday (12/30) to mourn the death of her grandmother, Hermelinda. Without revealing the cause of death, the presenter said that her grandmother died holding her hand.

“This has always been my biggest fear since I was a child: losing my grandmother Denguinho. My soul mate. My best friend. My confidant. The woman who taught me to have faith. The woman who taught me to be strong. I thought I couldn’t bear it. I even fainted,” said Tatá.

“I wish I had the strength for you to go away holding my hand. But I’m scared. I thought I wouldn’t have the courage. But you waited for me. Waited for me to strengthen myself. She told me she wouldn’t leave until everyone was happy. The day before the new year. Chance to start over. I sang. I made a joke. Cry. I kissed a lot. And I prayed with her hand tight. When I opened my eyes she was free to be the giant as she always was. Hand in hand with me. I did it, Denguinho”, wrote the presenter.

“I’m ready to continue with everything you taught me. Crying and laughing at the same time. I love you more than any hug or kiss or declaration I could have made”, he added.

