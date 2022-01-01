Tatá Werneck laments the death of his grandmother: ‘I’ve been afraid of this day since I was a child’

The comedian Tatá Werneck informed on Thursday (30) that her grandmother, Hermelinda Arguelhes, had died. Nicknamed by her granddaughter “Denguinho”, she appeared in pictures of Trolalá, a program that Tatá was running on MTV.

“That has always been my biggest fear since I was a kid: losing my grandmother, ‘Denguinho’. My soul mate. My best friend. My confidant. The woman who taught me to have faith. The woman who taught me to be strong. I didn’t think so. I could bear it. I even fainted,” Tatá began in an emotional text on Instagram.

In the publication, she posted a video with the participation of her grandmother in the Confidential Archive, by Domingão do Faustão, with a statement for her granddaughter.

“I wish I had the strength for you to go away holding my hand. But I’m scared. I thought I wouldn’t have the courage. But you waited for me. You waited for me to get stronger. She told me she wouldn’t leave until everyone was happy. One day before the new year,” continued Tatá.

She ended: “I’m ready to go with everything you’ve taught me. Crying and laughing at the same time. I love you more than any hug, kiss, or statement I’ve ever been able to make. I love you all my life.”

On Twitter, she wrote that she will now be “depressed for a while”. “The biggest fear of my life was losing my denguinho. I’m not afraid of anything anymore. But I’ll probably be depressed for a while. Because it’s fucked up. Only those close to me know of my visceral love for her. Friends kisses. What 2022 be a year of joy in the name of Jesus,” he posted.

Several famous people left messages of solidarity for Tatá, such as singer Maria Gadu, actress Nathalia Dill and model Carol Trentini, among others.