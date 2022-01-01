Tati Quebra Barraco revolts after being leaked by Rico and threatens · TV News

Tati Quebra Barraco revolted after having his phone number leaked by Rico Melquiades. Without naming names, the funkeira claimed to be taking the appropriate measures against the person responsible for the exhibition. The champion of A Fazenda 13 went public on Friday (31) to apologize to the ex-peoa and explain that it was all an accident.

On social networks, the singer said she was receiving calls and messages from several unknown people. “I’ve already changed numbers, you don’t need to waste time saving. Regardless[mente] whether leaked or not, WhatsApp is personal, they should have the sense and not call it,” said Tati.

The exhibition of the artist’s telephone took place after Carlinhos Maia’s friend published a video in which he commented that he had not been included in the group of ex-peons of A Fazenda 2021. “I had my number leaked. are being taken”, warned the funkeira.

Disliked by the artist within the rural reality show, Rico commented that he had no intention of exposing his former colleague in confinement. First, the digital influencer wrote in a post from the Choquei profile. “I accidentally posted her number, apologized profusely. I was never going to leak it out of spite.”

The champion also posted a video in Stories justifying himself. “I saw Tati’s video yesterday, so it came out today on the page [Choquei] that she would take appropriate action on the number I accidentally posted. Guys, I swear to God I didn’t mean to. See the audios I sent as soon as I found out that her number was leaked”, asked the winner of the reality series from Record.

Watch the video by Tati Quebra Barraco:

Watch the video that Rico defends himself: