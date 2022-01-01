Tesla recalls 675,000 cars in China and the United States

Electric car maker Tesla will again massively withdraw vehicles because of “potentially” defective trunks on two models in China and the United States, a move that has brought the issue of reliability back on the table.

Chinese regulators announced the withdrawal of nearly 200,000 cars this Friday (31), hours after the US regulator for automotive safety said that Tesla was withdrawing 475,000 vehicles from the market.

The most affected model is the best-selling Model 3. Tesla indicates that “repeatedly opening and closing the trunk door” can “cause excessive wear to the coax cable” connected to the rear view camera, which could make the camera unavailable to the driver.

The other car involved is the luxury Model S. One of the trunk latches is misaligned in the front of the car and could “unexpectedly open and obstruct the driver’s view.”

Tesla estimates that 1% of Model 3 and 14% of Model S withdrawn in the US will have this manufacturing defect. The brand highlighted that this possible defect did not cause any known accidents or injuries.

Large-scale recalls to overhaul vehicles are not uncommon in the auto industry: Volkswagen recalled 8.5 million cars in 2015 after the Dieselgate scandal; a defect in the airbags also led to the removal of at least 100 million vehicles of all brands and the bankruptcy of airbag manufacturer Takata.

In the case of Tesla, this recall for review represents at least a quarter of the vehicles produced by the young giant of electric cars, without the total number of production for 2022 being known yet.