Tesla withdraws 675,000 cars in China and the US – International

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Tesla withdraws 675,000 cars in China and the US – International 5 Views

Electric car giant Tesla will make another smooth removal of vehicles because of “potentially” defective trunks on two models in China and the United States, a move that has put the issue of reliability back on the table.

Chinese regulators announced the withdrawal of nearly 200,000 cars this Friday (31), hours after the US regulator for automotive safety said that Tesla was withdrawing 475,000 vehicles from the market.

The most affected model is the best-selling Model 3. Tesla indicates that “repeatedly opening and closing the trunk door” can “cause excessive wear to the coaxial cable” connected to the rear view camera, which could cause that the camera was not available to the driver.

The other car involved is the luxurious Model S. One of the trunk latches is misaligned with the front of the car and could “unexpectedly open and obstruct the driver’s view”.

Tesla estimates that 1% of Model 3 and 14% of Model S retired in the United States will have this manufacturing defect. The brand highlighted that this possible defect did not cause any known accidents or injuries.

Large-scale recalls to overhaul vehicles are not uncommon in the auto industry: Volkswagen recalled 8.5 million cars in 2015 after the Dieselgate scandal; A defect in the airbags also led to the recall of at least 100 million vehicles of all brands and the bankruptcy of airbag manufacturer Takata.

In the case of Tesla, this recall for review represents at least a quarter of the vehicles produced by the young giant of electric cars, without the total number of production for 2022 being known yet.

TESLA MOTORS

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Bolsonaro reduces tax benefit to soft drinks in the Free Zone

On the last day of 2021, the federal government decided to reduce the tax incentive …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved