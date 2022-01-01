the 10 fights that bombed the most

From McGregor in the UFC to Anderson Silva in boxing, ESPN.com.br has separated the 10 bouts that were most booming on our website

The year 2021 was beyond busy in the fighting world! If the UFC followed at full steam, boxing also achieved an important role, especially with Anderson Silva finally making his long-awaited migration to the noble art.

The fights were all the time highlighted in the sports news. And ESPN.com.br takes advantage of the last day of the year to remember the 10 fights that were booming in the year, taking into account only the audience of these clashes within our website.

Prepared? It’s time!

10 – Jake Paul erasing Tyron Woodley

YouTuber vs professional fighter? The attention on these fights has diminished a little, it’s true. But Jake Paul’s thunderous knockout over Tyron Woodley drew too much attention! Even because the image was too emblematic: Woodley fell, face down, on the floor.

9 – Bloodbath and victory anyway

Not all of the fights on the list are among the most popular of the year for the fighters involved. This is certainly not for them, but for the images! Jared Vanderaa had a big cut on his head and bled profusely, but he still beat Justin Tafa on the UFC judges decision. And the bloodbath caught everyone’s attention.

8 – Glover’s consecration

To be UFC world champion at 42 years old in the ‘modern era’? Many would say this is impossible. But Glover Teixeira proved not to be! Submitted Jan Blachowicz, won the light heavyweight belt and left everyone thrilled with the story he wrote in the UFC.

7 – Anderson Silva’s spectacular knockout

In the boxing duel between former MMA fighters, the one who is certainly the best martial artist won. And it wasn’t a simple victory. Anderson Silva humiliated Tito Ortiz with a devastating knockout and left everyone slack-jawed.

6 – Anderson’s ‘debut’ in boxing

Before that, however, Anderson had already shocked the world in another way. Right on his ‘debut’ in boxing, he went to his rival’s house and defeated Julio César Chávez Jr., a former world champion in the noble arts. And won without leaving any doubt. A story performance!

5 – ‘Knockout of the year’ coming from Chile?

You probably don’t know who Ignacio Bahamondes is to this day, but he had the 5th most watched fight story of the year on ESPN.com.br. And the reason is simple: the Chilean landed an impressive round kick on American Roosevelt Roberts and got one of the most beautiful knockouts of 2021.

4 – The King of Rio is back!

The year was special for Jose Aldo. They were two beautiful victories that put him very close to a new title dispute. The second was the one that most caught the public’s attention. He didn’t get the knockout just for a ‘miracle’. Aldo made Rob Font stagger a lot, but saw his rival resist until the end. Even so, the victory came!

3 – McGregor’s Broken Leg

The second fight between McGregor and Poirier of the year ended disastrously! The Irishman kicked his rival in the leg and ended up ‘paying dearly’: he had an injury very similar to Anderson Silva’s and left the whole world in shock.

2 – The Brazilian surprise

Charles do Bronx ended up not making the list of highest ratings, despite the fantastic year he had. But a much lesser known Brazilian took second place. Douglas Silva got a bombastic knockout, knocked Gaetano Pirrello out of his mind and caught the attention of the public in the country.

1 – Poirier’s knockout at McGregor

McGregor broke his leg in his second fight with Poirier this year and said he shouldn’t be considered defeated for it. In the first meeting of the two in 2021, however, the story was quite different. Dustin put Conor to sleep with a knockout beyond surprising and impressive.