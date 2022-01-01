The 10 health news that hit the most in 2021

The health area is submerged in a sea of ​​constant discoveries. Day by day, new diseases emerge, and in turn new treatments and research. Furthermore, when you think that scientists already know the human body in its entirety, rare and even unprecedented cases arise to arouse a series of questions. Check out the top ten news that hit the most in 2021!

10. Treatment makes teeth grow again

Scientists at Kyoto University and Fukui University (Japan) have created a treatment to make teeth that have fallen out grow back. Treatment involves monoclonal antibodies and stimulates the body to develop new teeth. However, researchers have a long way to go: because genes that influence tooth growth impact the development of the entire body, some tests carried out on rodents have caused birth defects.

9. “Language of covid”

On January 28, a Spanish study published in the British Journal of Dermatology pointed to a covid-19 sign advertised as “covid language”. To understand the possible symptoms of COVID-19, the survey followed 666 patients, treated between April 10 and 25, 2020. The article showed that more than 25% of hospitalized volunteers had some change in the oral mucosa.

8. Medicine can help cure covid in five days

On February 18, an Israeli hospital pointed to a possible treatment for moderate and severe cases of covid-19: an inhalable formula called EXO-CD24. The drug was tested in 30 patients with moderate and severe conditions of covid-19, and helped in the recovery of all of them, who recovered within an interval of three to five days, according to the researchers. In practice, the formula fights the cytokine storm, which occurs when the body generates an exaggerated amount of defenses against the virus, aggravating the condition.

7. Promising drug for the treatment of covid-19

As recently as February, scientists at the University of North Carolina presented initial results from testing an antiviral drug called EIDD-2801 — also known as Molnupirvir — in the treatment of covid-19. Molnupiravir acts in the body directly on the RNA of SARS-CoV-2, preventing it from replicating in cells and aggravating the reaction. At the time, the study showed that the drug is safe. To determine this, the researchers transplanted human lung cells into mice.

6. The baby with three penises

In early April, a study published in the scientific journal International Journal of Surgery Case Reports revealed the birth of the first baby with three penises in history, that is, the first known case of triphalia. Born in Iraq, the baby was taken to the hospital shortly after he turned three months because of a swelling in the scrotum and small penis-like lumps.

What caused this very rare triphalia was the retention of fluid around the testicle (hydrocele) and two extra penises: one at the root of the original penis and one below the scrotal sac. According to the article, the surgery to remove these two penises was successful and there were no adverse effects, even after a year of follow-up.

5. Brain indicates signs of Alzheimer’s

British research published Oct. 7 suggested that the brain may indicate structural differences that could be thought of as signs of Alzheimer’s long before a diagnosis is made. This study was built on genetic data from 32,790 healthy adults, and based on the findings, researchers are now looking for a way to create a system that allows for earlier diagnosis of the disease.

4. Baby is born with a 12 cm tail

A study published in March of this year drew attention by bringing to light the very rare case of a Brazilian baby who was born with a tail 12 centimeters long. After a thorough analysis, specialists at the Albert Sabin Children’s Hospital (HIAS) found that the tail did not harm the baby’s health and could be surgically removed.

Experts conclude that this is a change in embryonic tail regression. Every embryo has this tail, but it retracts as the baby develops, which did not happen with this baby from Fortaleza (CE).

3. Symptoms associated with the Ômicron variant

Earlier this December, doctors in South Africa reported that the Ômicron variant (B.1.1.529) causes mild and different symptoms from what is considered common in covid-19. The list of symptoms associated with Ômicron was as follows:

Dry cough, depending on the case;

Fever;

night sweats;

Muscle aches;

Tiredness;

Throat “scratching”;

High pulse, depending on the case.

However, most reports came from patients aged 20 to 30 years, and this is an age group that tends to have milder symptoms of covid-19, so specialists are still watching.

2. Scientists insert human gene into potatoes

In August, researchers at the University of Chicago (USA) inserted a human obesity-related gene into a potato crop, increasing its size by 50%. The idea behind the study is to help fight global hunger without increasing the climate impact. In any case, there is still a lot of work to be done. The study has just begun, but the fact that the genes have increased potatoes rather than destroyed them is a good sign.

1. Mysterious disease that hit Canada

In April, a mysterious brain disease afflicted more than 40 people in Canada, causing behavioral changes, unexplained pain, sleep disturbances and hallucinations. At the time, experts noticed similarities with the rare Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), caused by prions (neurodegenerative protein particles), but laboratory tests came back negative for CJD, further adding to the puzzle, which still remains today. . Experts believe it is a new disease.