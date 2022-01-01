What a spectacular year for gaming. 2021 delivered excellent titles, both for the old consoles, the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, as well as for the new generation, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. That’s not counting the ones that arrived for PC and mobile as well.

With the aim of praising the quality games released this year, we list the 15 best games of 2021. The list is not in order of priority and takes into account the titles that most marked us during the year.

It Takes Two

A pearl that came straight from Brazil, Unsighted is the best metroidvania of the year. The title developed by two people at Studio Pixel Punk tells the story of an automaton that needs to navigate a wasteland in search of lost love and fragments of her memory. All this with beautiful pixel art and a chilling soundtrack.

Life is Strange: True Colors

The best game in the series to date, Life is Strange: True Colors raises the bar for character development, animation, scripting and more. Deck Nine’s game tells the story of Alex Chen, an orphan with unparalleled power: hyper empathy.

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is simply spectacular. The new game in the arcade racing series developed by PlayGround Games takes players to Mexico. With a special attention to photorealistic details, the landscape complements the vehicles’ look. The title still has several game modes, not to mention the numerous accessibility options, which make it a game for everyone.

Monster Hunter Rise

Expanding on the experience delivered in Monster Hunter World, the newest game in the series, Monster Hunter Rise, eases old mechanics and opens doors for even more players. Set in a region inspired by Feudal Japan and featuring new monsters inspired by folklore and yokkai, Rise is a must-have game for Nintendo Switch owners in 2021 (and for PC gamers in 2022!).

hitman 3

Although it was released there earlier this year, Hitman 3 shouldn’t be missed. The new Agent 47 game, which closes the new trilogy that started in 2016, boasts extremely well-developed level designs, unique gameplay and an outcome worthy of one of the most notorious killers in games.

return

A daring roguelike third-person shooter developed by Housemarque, Returnal tells the story of a spaceman who crashes onto an alien planet and ends up trapped in a time loop. Fun, challenging and creative, the game was one of the first on the PS5, and showed a little of the console’s full potential.

Incryption

Card game with roguelite. Inscryption brings a retelling of both genres in a surprising horror game. In the game, you need to escape from a hut ruled by a demonic force. For this, you will need to play cards. The title is developed by Daniel Mullins Games and distributed by Devolver Digital.

Infinite Halo

When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate is at stake, the Master Chief returns in Halo Infinite, ready to face the most relentless foe he has ever faced and his minions. Restart your adventure in the vast universe of Halo and step into the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Zeta Halo ring itself.

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village is the eighth main entry to the Resident Evil series. Years after the tragic biohazard events of Resident Evil 7, Ethan Winters has restarted with his wife Mia, finally living in peace and leaving the past behind. However, Chris Redfield, the legendary hero of the previous Resident Evil games, suddenly interrupts his life, throwing a devastated Ethan into a twisted new nightmare in search of answers. Using Capcom’s proprietary graphics engine, the RE Engine, the game caught the attention of the public and critics, competed for several awards, such as best of the year at The Game Awards and even won the Golden Joystick Awards, not to mention it was the game more zeroed in 2021.

deathloop

Deathloop is a wonderful game that brings a premise as crazy as it is interesting: if you don’t make it at the beginning and die, die again. The new game from Arkane Studios transports you to the lawless island of Blackreef, in the midst of an eternal struggle between two extraordinary assassins. From there, explore stunning environments and meticulously designed levels in an immersive gaming experience that lets you approach each situation however you like. Then chase targets across the island in an effort to end the cycle once and for all.

Psychonauts 2

Razputin Aquato, a trained acrobat and powerful young psychic, fulfilled his life’s dream of joining the international psychic espionage organization known as the Psychonauts. However, these super psychic spies are in trouble. Their leader hasn’t been the same since he was kidnapped and, what’s worse, there’s a traitor hiding in headquarters. In Psychonauts 2 Raz must use his powers to stop the spy before executing his secret plan – to bring the murderous psychic villain Maligula back from the dead.

Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension

Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension was certainly one of the best PlayStation 5 games released in 2021. Technically, the game features an intergalactic adventure that shows what’s possible for games designed around the PS5’s SSD, leaving you with no loadings , as well as taking away a lot of the many functions of the DualSense wireless controller. In it, we travel seamlessly through different semi-open dimensions amid fun and dynamic combats, universes to be explored, full of comedy and several optional challenges that bring a good amount of content to the completionists.

Metroid Dread

Intergalactic hunter Samus Aran is back in an all-new Metroid adventure and continues Samus’ story after the events of Metroid Fusion, nearly 19 years later, when she descends on the planet ZDR to investigate a mysterious transmission sent to the Galactic Federation. In addition, Metroid Dread celebrates 35 years of the franchise and puts you ahead of the relentless EMMI. Once research machines for DNA extraction, they are now on the hunt for Samus, and you need to discover what turned these robotic wonders into the scourge of ZDR, while regaining your skills to explore all the planet’s secrets.

death’s door

Harvesting the souls of the dead and hitting the clock in your day-to-day work can be a chore for a crow, however things catch fire when the soul you’re supposed to collect is stolen. In indie fun Death’s Door, you must track down a desperate thief in a beautiful realm untouched by death – where creatures grow far beyond their exhalation and overflow with greed and power. Combine melee weapons, arrows and magic to overcome a fantastic range of beasts and demigods, where mistakes are punished and victory is rewarded with traits that can be used to customize your character your way.

So, what was your favorite game of the year? Is it on the list? It is not? Comment below.

