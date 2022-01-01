the 2021 of Brazilian standouts in Europe

ESPN.com.br details the year 2021 for some of the main players in Brazilian football playing in Europe

the year 2021 reaches its last day this Friday (31). Again no postulants in the dispute for the prize of best player in the world in the season, Brazilian football maps the highs and lows of those who dispute, game by game, a space in the selection on the eve of Qatar World Cup.

Appointed as the main exponent of Brazilian football in Europe in the last decade, Neymar lived a year of contestations, injuries and few glasses. And will end up delivered to the medical department after suffering a ligament injury in his left ankle in late November.

Accumulating muscle problems, the Brazilian was embezzled in almost half of the games in the Paris Saint-Germain in the year: acted in 33 matches of 61 disputed.

On the field, the protagonism was not the same as in other seasons. Really before gives Lionel Messi arrival. It was in 2021 that the attacker lost for the first time an edition of the French Championship, seeing the surprising Lille keep the title. The cups that the ace won in the year were from the French Cup and of the French Super Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain’s biggest sporting goal, the Champions League hit the beam again. even dispatching Barcelona and Bayern Munchen in the knockout and with Neymar and Mbappé on the field, the Parisian team ended up overtaken by Manchester City on a 4-1 aggregate score in the semifinals.

Now with the Brazilian team, another important blow. Playing in Brazil, the ace saw his friend Messi and the Argentina celebrate the title of america cup in the middle of Maracanã after the win 1 to 0 against the five-time world champion team in the big decision.

Neymar’s great feat with the Canarian team, however, was the guaranteed classification of the 2022 World Cup in advance, in a historic campaign in the Conmebol qualifiers.

If Neymar experienced a 2021 of ups and downs, the year was one of affirmation for Vinicius Jr. Appointed as the best Brazilian in European football at the time, the forward revealed by Flamengo consolidated itself as a galactic of the Real Madrid under the command of Carlo Ancelotti.

The ‘revolution’ happened, however, precisely with the Italian’s return to the club. Despite receiving constant opportunities with Zinedine Zidane, Vini has only assumed his offensive leadership position in the merengue squad this season.

Adding games for Real Madrid (Laliga and champions) and the Brazilian team (qualifiers), Vinicius adds 12 goals and seven assists in 29 matches. Of the 41 goals scored by Carlo Ancelotti’s team in the Spanish Championship, the young Brazilian has already combined for 36 balls in the net with Karim Benzema, his attacking partner.

Vini’s success means that Florentino Perez, president of Real, is already moving to advance in the renewal of his contract with the 21-year-old forward. The current link extends to 2024.

Another Flamengo offspring who had an important 2021 was Lucas Paquetá. Although the phase of the Lyon not one of the best in the French Championship, with the team occupying only the 13th position, the attacking midfielder has established himself as a prominent name in the midfield.

One of the most used players by coach Peter Bosz and owner of a high scorer of the season, the Brazilian ends the year as the team’s second top scorer, surpassed only by Karl Toko-Ekambi, the team’s centre-forward.

Paquetá’s main jump, however, took place under the command of coach Tite. Head of the Brazilian team during the Copa América dispute, which ended with the traumatic vice for Argentina in the middle of Maracanã, the midfielder has become an important player in the offensive system.

Were 13 matches by the national team and three goals marked in the year, with a good impression left by the leading role in the qualifiers and the expectation of being among those called up in the final list for the 2022 World Cup.

But 2021 was still a year of good news for the Brazilian team, both with jewels that were consolidated in Europe and gained space in the national team.

‘Meteoric sensation’, Raphinha won a spot on coach Tite’s team after standing out with the United Leeds at Premier League. There were five matches played for the qualifiers and two goals scored, enough to make the Brazilian fans euphoric.

Antony was also enchanted in the Old Continent and in the national team. jewel revealed by São Paulo, the wing won the title of Dutch Championship like Ajax and even the gold medal at the Tokyo Games with the Olympic team. At just 21 years of age, he is also another in the intense dispute for a place at the World Cup in Qatar.