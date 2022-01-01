The biggest bet for the Oscar for Best Picture of 2021 has just arrived on Netflix

We all have our mysteries, undecipherable, however much we think otherwise. However, when the aura of secrecy becomes our greatest asset, it is obvious that something is very wrong. This is the evil of Leda Caruso, the comparative literature teacher played by Olivia Colman, lost, or rather, devastated by her memories. Perhaps there was a solution to one of her many sufferings, but she doesn’t seem all that interested. Slave of the life she had and which she has not had for a long time, without ever deciding between letting herself be embraced by the cold arms of the past or facing reality, no matter how hard, but always better, for bringing with it a hope of transformation, the protagonist of “the lost daughter” is a woman overcome by despair. A despair that paralyzes her.

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s 2021 adaptation of author Elena Ferrante’s novel of the same name is a respectable directorial debut for the actress. Published in 2006, “The Lost Daughter” chronicles the misadventures of a fragmented woman, unable to deal with the truth and its consequences, or on the contrary, so used to having to face such blunt truths that she has to increase the dose a little more. every day in order to prove to herself that she is alive. And it was from there that Gyllenhaal embarked, without embarrassment, like Ferrante, in pointing out Leda’s contradictions, striving to try to find the X of the character’s problem.

Right at the beginning of “The Lost Daughter”, Ferrante exposes Leda’s self-destructive character as poignantly as he could. Colman’s character is stubborn in her obsessions, wedded to her inner wars, and at the same time vulnerable, unstable, weak. Leda acts on impulse, like an animal, only for half a minute later to be completely repentant, vexed, imitate a feeling of empathy any way she can and get her feet in her hands again. Gyllenhaal’s goal in the film is, at the very least, to keep the narrative on that tenuous thread that separates the tension of psychopathy; the clues by which she is guided, however, are somewhat dubious, since Leda is slightly inclined to prefer this one to that.

Alter ego of the author herself, of whom very little is known — Elena Ferrante is the Hispanic pseudonym of a Neapolitan author, and apparently will continue to be so for a long time —, Leda tries to enjoy a brief period of rest in a coastal city in the Greece, and everything is reasonably normal: she has all the peace of mind in the world to read her books, prepare her classes, take notes, without neglecting to also enjoy the exuberance that surrounds her, bathing in the sea and lying in the sun. The apartment that Lyle, the caring janitor played by veteran Ed Harris, finds for her is bright, spacious, airy. Leda manages to withstand Lyle’s chivalrous onslaught without any major fuss, and, most importantly, without scandal — after all, she’s a lady, an academic, a sensitive soul above all — and it looks like she’s actually going to live happy days, or less melancholy. But your peacetime plans make water.

The arrival of a large (and noisy) family puts his nerves to the test, with rude, unaccustomed, spacious, rude people interfering with his reading. Owner of an unusual ability to adapt to the adversities of a strange environment that becomes hostile as the plot unfolds, thanks largely to her emotional temperament, Leda ends up developing a mental game in which she dedicates herself to drawing the profile of one of those exotic types, which touches her most, for a special reason. It’s about Nina, a character from Dakota Johnson, who plays with Elena, from Athena Martin, her daughter. Even her seemingly uninviting fun is denied her: Leda has a free run-in with Callie, Nina’s sister-in-law, the still-fresh matron of 42-year-old pregnant Dagmara Dominczyk, a perfect antithesis of all she has become. As everything in “A Dilha Perdida” is oblique, the quarrel between the two lends itself to bringing them together, despite not having much conviction about the real intentions of both.

The issue of motherhood, fully realized in Callie’s case, with all the renunciations that this implies, and frustrated to a greater or lesser extent as for Nina and, of course, Leda, comes to the fore with an event that brings them even closer. What little is known about it emerges thanks to the voluminous sequences in analepsis, when Olivia Colman gives way to the equally talented Jessie Buckley who, in all fairness, exposes herself much more than the Oscar winner for Best Actress for her performance as the Queen Anne of Great Britain (1665-1714) in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favorita” (2018). In these flashbacks, young Leda is shown as a hysteric, but her drama is real. Victim of the trap she set for herself, that of precocious and idealized motherhood, Leda tries to balance herself between a career as a translator and essayist, which is rapidly emerging, and the education of her daughters, Martha and Bianca. Realizing that the interest of Professor Hardy, Peter Sarsgaard’s fashionable academic, goes far beyond his knowledge in the work of Irish poet William Butler Yeats (1865-1939), Leda throws her already half-cold marriage with Joe into the air. from Jack Farthing, and makes the decision that impacts his life forever.

Gyllenhaal takes risks in trying to capture the entire state of complete turmoil of a character who doesn’t have all the interest it would take to at least poke his nose out of this swamp — and the Academy is truly fixated on directors with that degree of boldness , all the better if newcomers. Regardless of whether or not she takes the little golden man home — and she deserves it — Maggie Gyllenhaal makes one of the best films about the conflicts of existence, inherent to any human being. As it turns out, 2022 will be a year of insurrections in cinema as well.