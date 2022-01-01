The first two free Xbox Live Gold games for January 2022 are now available

Now you can start downloading the first batch of free games from Xbox Live Gold’s Games With Gold program for January 2022. What are the game NeuroVoider Xbox One and the game Radiant Silvergun Xbox 360.

Both titles are now available from the Microsoft Store (links at the bottom of the page) or by searching manually in your console. Here’s what you can expect:

NeuroVoider (January 1st to 31st)

NeuroVoider is a double-shot RPG set in a futuristic cyber world about brains firing around evil robots with nuclear rocket launchers. Battle through the horde of vigilant robots, boost your character with the smoldering remains of their victims, and defeat the master NeuroVoider to end this eternal war. Play coop with up to 4 friends or go solo on a hack’n’slash fury adventure, with a dash of rogue-lite and some permanent death.

Radiant Silvergun (January 1st to 15th):

Radiant Silvergun, restored by Treasure, is now available! The shoot ’em up gameplay that made this a legend remains unchanged, but a hidden “Ikaruga-style” shooting mode offers everyone something new. Previously only available in Japan, Radiant Silvergun on Xbox LIVE Arcade also offers leaderboards, local or Xbox LIVE co-op play, downloadable replays, and enhanced visuals, making it the version you have.

You can download both games from the following links in the Microsoft Store:

PS: If Radiant Silvergun isn’t already showing as “FREE”, you can also get it from Xbox 360 Marketplace:

