The list beyond the list: Bahia still has players with an undefined future in the squad | bahia

Between few renewals and many layoffs, Bahia’s list of players at the end of their contract has decreased a lot. But, this Friday, the last day of 2021, the club still has some undefined situations in the squad. These are the cases of Edson, with whom Tricolor is trying to extend the link, and Douglas, Oscar Ruíz, Clayson and Rossi, outside the club’s plans, but still under contract.

Raniele was also on the list, but the negotiation between club and player came to an end this Thursday, no fix for renewal. In this case, he is another one who leaves Tricolor City, a path already taken by ten other players this week.

When he published an official note to announce the departure of players at the end of their contract, The Bahia did not mention seven names: Lucas Fonseca, Thonny Anderson, Pablo, Raniele, Edson, Ronaldo and Gilberto. The top scorer had his departure confirmed early this Thursday afternoon; Ronaldo renewed his contract until the end of 2022.

The first three (Lucas Fonseca, Thonny Anderson and Pablo) were no longer part of the board’s plans for some time.. They were far from the squad and did not participate in the final stretch of the campaign that culminated in the relegation to Serie B. The trio’s contract comes to an end this Friday, the last day of the year.

Players with a contract until 12/31/2021 Player Position Status Danilo Fernandes Goalkeeper Renewed until December 2022 Denis Junior Goalkeeper Renewed until December 2023 Ronaldo Attacker Renewed until December 2022 Edson steering wheel Club tries to renovate Nino Paraíba Right side Dispensed Renan Guedes Right side Dispensed Juninho Capixaba Left Side Dispensed I count Defender Dispensed Lucas Fonseca Defender Dispensed Jonas steering wheel Dispensed pablo steering wheel Dispensed Raniele steering wheel no renewal Ramirez Indian Sock Dispensed rodriguinho Sock Dispensed thonny Anderson Sock Dispensed Iceland Attacker Dispensed Maycon Douglas Attacker Dispensed Rossi Attacker Automatic renovation Gilberto Attacker no renewal

But the definitions of 2022 are not just about the names at the end of the contract. Bahia has at least four players with ties until December 2022, who are not in the club’s planning for the next season.

Whether for financial, technical or off-field issues, Douglas Friedrich, Óscar Ruiz, and Clayson are out of the picture. The board, however, is still trying to define what the future of each of them will be.

There is also Rossi’s situation, who is led in the dark by the tricolor dome. About fifteen days ago, the player had his contract automatically renewed because he had reached some pre-established goals. Earlier this week, however, the forward used social media to say goodbye to the club.