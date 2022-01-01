‘The More Life, the Better!’: Baby Will Be Expelled From America | come around

Neném (Vladimir Brichta) gets caught up in trying to pay off Roni’s (Felipe Abib) debt in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
▶ Understand the trap Roni set for Baby:
Roni asks Conrado to send Baby to deliver the money at game time
After that, Neném’s life was just downhill: the ace ended up having an ugly argument with Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) and, soon after, he got involved with Trombada’s fiancee (Marcelo Flores), America’s coach and his old rival at Soccer. What a situation! 😬
▶ Recall the scene where Trombada almost catches his bride and Baby in the act:
Teca, Trombada’s fiancée, hits on the Baby. She invades locker room and Trombada arrives
Regret for all those balls out, Neném will prepare to apologize to the team, but the atmosphere with the coach will not be friendly.
Trombada (Marcelo Flores) expels Neném (Vladimir Brichta) from the team in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“Save your saliva. You don’t need to apologize anymore. You’re no longer part of America’s team. You’re out, Baby!”, Trombada will say.
And now? Will Neném be able to return to the lawns? 😧
Keep an eye on the week’s summary to find out everything that’s going to happen on the soap opera!
01 Jan
Saturday
Nedda scolds Neném and Teca walks away. Celina questions Daniel about Guilherme and Rose’s nuptial pact. Nedda forbids Baby from returning home. Juca sees Jandira instead of Odete and kisses her passionately. Murilo and Vanda find Neném on the street and try to cheer him up. Tigger and Tina kiss. Neném and Paula reconcile. Celina apologizes to Rose. Gabriel returns before the agreed time and Carmen is excited. Guilherme asks Neném not to look for him anymore. The player is moved by the affection he receives from his family. Paula is rude to Ingrid and Tuninha scolds her. Celina appears in Nedda’s salon. Guilherme discovers that Neném is the father of Tina and Bianca. Flávia and Gabriel know each other. Trombada tells Neném that he is no longer part of the team. Paula reveals to Ingrid that she has lost a daughter and she is shocked.
Check out the full summary for the day and week!