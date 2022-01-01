‘The More Life, the Better!’: Paula will reveal her past secret | come around

▶ Review Paula remembering her past:
Paula argues with Ingrid and remembers her mother
The relationship between Ingrid and Paula, which has never been one of the best, will be even more strained with the presence of Flávia (Valentina Herszage) at the businesswoman’s house.
Paula humiliates Ingrid, and Flávia comes to her defense
Jealous of her mother’s care for the dancer, Ingrid will complain that Paula is paying more attention to Flávia than to her.. Result: mother and daughter will have an ugly fight! 😱
Ingrid (Nina Tomsic) will be jealous of Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) with Flávia (Valentina Herszage) in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
In the middle of the discussion, Paula will let slip a secret about her past:
Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will tell Ingrid (Nina Tomsic) the secret of the past in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
“I’d rather die than have a mother like you!” Ingrid will say.
“Don’t say that anymore! I had another daughter. And she died!”, will reveal Paula.
Curious to learn more about Paula Terrare’s past? Don’t miss the emotions of “The More Life the Better!”
Nedda scolds Neném and Teca walks away. Celina questions Daniel about Guilherme and Rose’s nuptial pact. Nedda forbids Baby from returning home. Juca sees Jandira instead of Odete and kisses her passionately. Murilo and Vanda find Neném on the street and try to cheer him up. Tigger and Tina kiss. Neném and Paula reconcile. Celina apologizes to Rose. Gabriel returns before the agreed time and Carmen is excited. Guilherme asks Neném not to look for him anymore. The player is moved by the affection he receives from his family. Paula is rude to Ingrid and Tuninha scolds her. Celina appears in Nedda’s salon. Guilherme discovers that Neném is the father of Tina and Bianca. Flávia and Gabriel know each other. Trombada tells Neném that he is no longer part of the team. Paula reveals to Ingrid that she has lost a daughter and she is shocked.
