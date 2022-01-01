There’s news coming to the Shiba Inu ecosystem

Every day Shiba Inu shows that he wants to be much more than just a cryptocurrency meme. In 2021, we saw its entry into the DeFi market with the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange.

Also, with the release of Shiboshis, it launched into the NFT market.

Now it has decided to make its network more decentralized. With this in mind, he launched the first phase of Doggy DAO.

While maintaining the principles of decentralization, this organization accelerates token growth.

Benefits of Doggy DAO

Doggy DAO will grant community members immediate power. Therefore, they will be able to decide on cryptocurrencies and pairs on the ShibaSwap platform.

Another power given to the community is their say in how BONE rewards are distributed among them.

Holders of the BONE token will be the voters of the proposals. If you have the secondary digital asset of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, you will be able to vote for the projects you want to work on and monitor.

Liquidity pools will be chosen by users. As such, developers will not be able to influence or exercise authority in any way.

No doubt this update will attract new investors to ShibaSwap.

But this is only the first phase of the update.

What’s next next?

According to the Shiba Inu developer team, the new tool should motivate and facilitate external projects and their developers to provide liquidity to their tokens / peers.

Having selected a phased approach, the team hopes to find the appropriate feedback from the community once the beta gets up and running.

Another observation will be the workflow closely to ensure the community considers the system perfect, safe and fair.

Soon after the new DAO version, BONE holders will be able to make generic proposals to be considered or revised by the Multisig-Team and Breeds.

Token BONE

In short, BONE was designed to fit seamlessly between ecosystem tokens, SHIB and LEASH. This fitting will be both in supply and in circulation. It is a governance token that allows ShibArmy to vote on Doggy DAO’s upcoming proposals.

ShibaSwap

ShibaSwap is the decentralized exchange for the Shiba Inu token. DEX allows users to provide liquidity and exchange different tokens while earning their BONE governance token in the process.

Additionally, exchange users can trade unique NFTs related to the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Other features include staking, token exchange, reward collection and portfolio analysis verification.

