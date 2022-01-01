Three lessons that fixed income left in 2021 – Marilia Fontes – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

Last year was quite different for fixed income investors. We started the year with a Selic rate of just 2% per year and ended at an incredible 9.25%. Who could have imagined this movement, right?

With that, there were several consequences, good and bad, which are worth highlighting in this retrospective so that they serve as a lesson to investors who always want to improve their returns.

1 – The economy happens in cycles

It is a very common mistake for an investor to think that the rate that is low will always remain low and the rate that is high will always be high. The year 2021 came to remind us that the economy is in cycles, in waves, and they come and go, and they always do.

It was unreasonable to think that the Selic rate would remain at 2% forever. Many investors have completely changed the composition of their portfolios to take fixed income and include other riskier investments, imagining that fixed income had “dead”.

I always joked that she had not died, but taken a “sabbatical”. We went through a period of crisis in the economy, due to the coronavirus, where we even had deflation in prices for a few months. The Central Bank needed to stimulate the economy by lowering interest rates, together with Central Banks around the world.

Maybe he went too far in the fall? Perhaps. Although my greatest conviction is still that he did the best he believed in, under the most difficult conditions of a never-before-seen pandemic that paralyzed the world. The biggest fear was a great depression, and he responded to that.

Regardless of this discussion, the fact is that the second impact of the pandemic was inflationary, with economic recovery around the world, derived from the high volume of stimulus in the economies, in addition to a breakdown in world production chains.

Faced with this, the BC had to undo the stimulus with one of the most intense high cycles in recent years, taking the Selic from 2% to 9.25%. With almost double-digit interest rates, we are once again the country of rent-seeking, and investment portfolios have returned to seeking fixed income as the main source of secure returns.

2- Prefixed and IPCA+ can be harmful

At the beginning of the year, with the Selic rate at an all-time low, many people thought it was a good idea to extend the maturity of their bonds to obtain a slightly higher return. This is also the main mistake of the beginning investor.

It is important to remember that fixed rate and inflation-linked bonds are marked to market. This means that you will only pay that agreed rate if, and only if, you bring the bonds to maturity and do not cash out early.

If you have to redeem before maturity, you often end up earning a rate completely different from the agreed rate. If interest rates for that bond go up, you could even lose your investment. That’s what happened in 2021.

At the beginning of the year the rate of an IPCA+ 2045 was around IPCA + 3.38%. Over the year, the rate of this same security increased to IPCA+ 5.15%. With that, those who bought the title at the beginning of the year and had to sell it at the end of the year, suffered a loss of 25% in their investments.

I received numerous questions about how it was possible for an IPCA+ bond to lose money in the year that inflation rose the most. Wasn’t it supposed to yield more?

It turns out that if inflation rises so much that the market is also pricing a much higher Selic rate, the rate on these bonds will rise, causing mark-to-market losses.

In other words, be very careful when extending the terms of your fixed income securities. Make sure you’re not on a high rate cycle. The longer the bond, the greater the chance that you will not be able to mature, and when that happens, you end up not receiving the contracted rate.

3 – Post-fixed control the risk of your portfolio

Many investors avoid post-fixes when the Selic is at its lowest for that cycle. But that’s the exact opposite of what professional investors do.

Individuals generally compare past 12-month inflation with 1-day Selic, and say that the real return is negative, and therefore, do not invest in post-fixed.

But this comparison makes no sense. It’s like comparing the price of pineapple with the price of iron ore.

When the inflation of the previous 12 months surprises the market and BC, causing negative real interest in the short term, the Central Bank usually starts a cycle of hike in the Selic rate in order to control this higher inflation. This makes the outlook for interest rates for the next 12 months much higher, while the outlook for inflation for the next few months will be much lower.

In addition, this increase in rates to control inflation causes a loss of mark-to-market for fixed rate bonds and IPCA+.

In other words, when you are strongly surprised by higher inflation and a negative short-term real interest rate, it is exactly an excellent time to have post-fixes. After all, the future high of the Selic will open a positive real interest in post-fixed in addition to avoiding losses with other securities.

Finally, high interest cycles can harm the stock market. In addition to the higher rate attracting investors in fixed income and lowering interest in stock market risk, it may indicate weaker activity ahead, which also hurts the stock’s results.

In summary, this year we could see in practice that fixed income is not that fixed, and that knowing how to choose the best bonds for the current macroeconomic situation can protect you from negative returns and boost your portfolio’s profits.

Fixed income can be a little trickier to understand at first as it has many counter-intuitive factors. But once you understand, you realize how little you were investing. The good news is that the cycles repeat themselves, and we will have the opportunity to do this active management several times over the next few years.

A great 2022 for you and your families!

