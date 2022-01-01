Times Square’s New Year’s Eve will have a virtual version in the metaverse

If you can’t make it to New York to see the Time Square ball go down on New Year’s Eve, don’t worry: the event comes to you. The real estate agency that organizes the event will recreate everything in the metaverse.

Jamestown, the real estate conglomerate that owns the One Times Square tower, will take advantage of its real-life engagement and will be hosting a big event in the metaverse to celebrate the turn of the year.

The property will be built in the Decentraland virtual world, and will occupy 170 lots. The plan was confirmed last Wednesday (29) and came out of the paper thanks to a partnership between the company and the Digital Currency Group (DCG), one of the supporters of the Decentraland game, and its official digital tokens: the MANA and LAND.

Jamestown, owner of One Times Square, launched the event (called VNYE) last year as a new way to celebrate New Year’s Eve amid the pandemic and cancellation of in-person celebrations. In total, the VNYE reached more than 3.7 million people worldwide in 2021.

“We created the VNYE to extend the New Year’s Eve experience and keep the world connected to Times Square when access was limited,” said Michael Phillips, president of Jamestown, in a press release. “In its second iteration, the VNYE complements the return to face-to-face celebrations and will be a destination in its own right: an immersive virtual world where people from all over the planet can gather to celebrate the New Year.”

In the VNYE metaverse, users can create custom avatars, explore areas of Times Square, collect confetti for points (which they can redeem to customize avatars), and visit the observation deck in One Times Square to view Times Square’s virtual world from above. Square.

Inside One Times Square, users can discover three games: Dance World, where they can show off their dancing skills; Nature World, where you can bring nature views and engage in research aimed at collecting pieces of the iconic New Year’s Eve sphere; and Zero G, where users can travel the world thanks to an experience that uses slides, visiting key attractions and earning additional points and resources.

Jamestown chose not to disclose how much it spent to rebuild its property in the metaverse. However, the project is considered by the company as part of its strategy in the field of digital assets.

As of December 31, 2021, users can choose between live streams from 11 cameras in Times Square and live streams from seven EarthCam, which will allow them to follow New Year celebrations in various parts of the world.

At midnight on New Year’s Eve, users will be able to greet the arrival of the new year in the Times Square metaverse with a virtual celebration marked by the descent of the sphere and a fireworks display.