tips for a healthy body after the binge

Did you overindulge in food or drink during the holiday season? If your body is asking for help, you have dark circles under your eyes, a tired face, swollen legs and belly, it’s time to cleanse your body with a New Year’s detox.

After the party, it's important to recharge your energy at the beginning of the year and caress your body, giving it the nutrients it needs to have more health and energy.

A good way to help you get back into your routine with a lot of energy is through a diet known as detox.

How to make a New Year’s detox for a week

Upon waking, squeeze a lemon into a glass of water and take while fasting. After that, wait 40 minutes for breakfast. This ancient recipe helps to clean the body. You have all flavors in meals: sweet, salty, spicy, sour, sour and bitter. Some examples:

– Sweet: rice (preferably whole) with almonds

– Spicy: green lentils seasoned with cumin and ginger, or tomato salad with arugula

– Bitter: spinach cream

– Sour dessert: pineapple Prepare food no more than four hours before eating. This will make the food fresher. Also consume:

– Fresh fruit such as apple, papaya, pear, lime, lemon, plum, peach. Avoid banana, avocado and persimmon

– Whole grains such as noodles, rice, red lentils, green lentils and split peas.

– Leaves such as arugula, lettuce and watercress (seasoned with salt and lemon).

– Cooked vegetables such as zucchini, pumpkin, chayote, yams, beets, carrots and spinach. use spices as ginger, mint, coriander, cumin, cloves and cinnamon. Drink warm teas and don’t drink anything iced (see here how to do detox meditation with tea). Eat every three hours.

After investing in these tips, take a relaxing bath and enjoy a good night’s sleep. Your body thanks you.

