‘To die in war’ · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will be further and further away from having a happy ending alongside Samuel (Michel Gomes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Arrested for the death of Colonel Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim), the engineer was released to fight in the Paraguayan War (1864-1970). The doctor, however, will make sure that her lover will not return home: “She won the freedom to die in the war”, she will lament in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

Unjustly imprisoned, Samuel will have the chance to be released thanks to an imperial decree. All prisoners at the court will be summoned to defend Brazil from the troops of Solano López (Roberto Birindelli).

Pedro (Selton Mello) will be the first to break the news to Pilar. “I can’t believe it! And how’s that going to be?”, asks Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski). Teresa Cristina (Letícia Sabatella) will say: “I’m afraid it’s not what you would like.”

“We are going to release Samuel through a decree of 1837, which authorizes the departure of prisoners to war”, will announce the Duke of Caxias (Jackson Antunes). “Is that what you went to talk to him Marquis? And what did he say?”, Pilar will remember, in the scenes that will air next Friday (7).

Pedro will advise that the musician has accepted the undertaking and will leave for the conflict in two days. Pessimistic, the character played by Gabriela Medvedovksi will despair of the fate of her beloved. “What are they saying?! Samuel won the freedom to die in the war? Is that it? No! Not that!”, he finished.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). The plot is fully recorded and will end on February 4, when it will be featured in the series Além da Ilusão, which marks the debut of Larissa Manoela on Globo.

THE TV news daily publishes summaries and spoilers of the soap opera of the six of Globo.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.