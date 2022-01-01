TOP 10! Most popular cell phones in 2021 on TudoCelular

This year was marked by important announcements in the global mobile phone market, which over the past few months has introduced consumers to hundreds of devices in different categories and price ranges, including entry-level, mid-range and high-end devices from reputable brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, Asus etc.
According to the survey carried out by TudoCelular, this year Xiaomi and Samsung stood out in the ranking of most searched phones on the site, with the Chinese manufacturer holding a total of five positions on the list, while the South Korean giant appears in second place with four devices in different positions.
Motorola was also present in this year’s searches, and its most sought after model by internet users was the Moto G9 Play, which occupies the seventh position. Xiaomi’s strong presence in Brazil is reiterated by the brand having all three first places, which are in charge of the Redmi Note 8 (3rd), POCO X3 NFC (2nd) and POCO X3 Pro (1st).
Samsung has also scored strong models in the last twelve months, especially entry and intermediate versions, segments that in 2021 were the most sought after in the TC, ranging from the Galaxy A12 to the Galaxy S20 FE, sharing some names seen in the previous months.
Without further ado, discover now the most sought after models in the month of November on TudoCelular!
10. Samsung Galaxy A32
9. Samsung Galaxy A71
8. Redmi Note 9
7. Motorola Moto G9 Play
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
5. Samsung Galaxy A12
4. Redmi Note 10
3. Redmi Note 8
2. POCO X3 NFC
1. POCO X3 Pro
(Updated on January 1, 2022, at 7:32 am)