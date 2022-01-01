Tottenham is considering offer to please Coutinho and convince Barça, says newspaper – 01/01/2022

Down at Barcelona, ​​Philippe Coutinho still has an undefined future in this transfer window. According to the Catalan press, Tottenham (ING) takes a step forward to try to beat the competition and sign the player on loan.

The newspaper El Nacional reports that the English club has proposed a free contract: Coutinho would leave for free, but at least Barcelona would get rid of their high salaries – something like 440,000 euros a week (or R$2.8 million).

The offer may even sound offensive, considering Coutinho’s role in European football a few years ago, but the point is that other clubs are aware of Barcelona’s financial weaknesses. The club has struggled not to break the rules of financial fair play and lowering the payroll is a priority order of president Joan Laporta. Even so, Barça believes it can get up to 20 million euros for the Brazilian, so it does not intend to release it for free.

Coutinho was the most expensive signing in the history of Barcelona (135 million euros in 2018) and even today he has the best salary in the club, around 23 million euros a year. With no space, he must leave Catalonia in this transfer window and would have even shown interest in returning to Brazilian football.