TV actress Betty White dies at age 99

Betty White was an actress, comedian, known worldwide for her participation in famous series, her career began in 1930 and never stopped, being considered one of the women who had the longest career in American TV. Betty participated in the series “As Super Gatas” (The Golden Girls – 1985 to 1992).

In 1939, he began his TV career, ten years later, he debuted alongside Al Jarvis in the Hollywood on Television program.

Brazilians with good memories will remember his participation in the series “That’s 70’s Show” (1998 to 2006) and “Malcolm” (2000 to 2006).

The actress was close to turning 100 years old, she was born on January 17, 1922. Betty of everything in her career, was an actress, comedian, voice actor and presenter. He has received 8 Emmys in various categories, three American Comedy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and one Grammy.

The series that made her famous was “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1970 to 1997) shown in Brazil by TV Globo. He also participated in the romantic comedy “A Proposition” (2009).

The actress has often appeared on one of the most famous shows in the US, Oprah Winfrey, on Saturday Night Live, as well as on talk shows by Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon and Jay Leno.

Betty White made her last appearance on TV in the series “Youth & Gourmet” (2014 to 2018).