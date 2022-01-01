two bets by Brusque win on the corner; see values

Two bets by Brusque matched five numbers drawn in the Mega da Virada. The so-called “quina” awarded 1,712 people, 32 of them from Santa Catarina.

The owners of the winning bets took home R$ 50.8 thousand and R$ 101.7 thousand. In the city, the numbers drawn were bet on two different lotteries: Lotérica Azambuja and Pé Quente. At first, the bet was simple, with six numbers bet. In the second one, also simple, but with seven numbers marked in the bet, taking a bigger prize amount.

The other cities in Santa Catarina that had winners were Balneário Camboriú (1), Barra Velha (1), Blumenau (2), Caçador (3), Concordia (1), Criciúma (2), Florianópolis (2), Fraiburgo (1), Frei Rogério (1), Itajaí (3), Joinville (2), Lages (1), Macieira (1), Monte Castelo (1), Penha (1), Peritiba (1), São José (1), São José do Cedar (1), Tijucas (1), Tubarão (1) and Xaxim (1).

bets

Two bets won Mega da Virada’s biggest prize. The winners each received R$189,062,363.74. The numbers were bet on the cities of Campinas (SP) and Cabo Frio (RJ).

In addition to the corner, bettors could also try their luck on the court, with four hits. In this case, the minimum value awarded was R$866. In all, 143,494 bets were successful.

drawn numbers

With bets closed at 5 pm, at 8 pm this Friday, the 31st, the six dozen that nominated the new millionaires in Brazil were released. The draw was carried out by Caixa Econômica Federal at Globo’s studios. The numbers drawn were: 46, 32, 15, 12, 23 and 33.