Two Games With Gold games are now available

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Two Games With Gold games are now available 6 Views

So, have you already downloaded the new Games With Gold games?

The great day has come! The first two games of Games With Gold are now available for download on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S for Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Check which games and download them now!

you have until the day January 31st to rescue the NeuroVoider and until the day January 15th to rescue the Radiant Silvergun. Remember that Games With Gold games are only available on consoles.

Games With Gold January

be a member VIP gives Xbox central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

THE Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of updated titles available every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. Ultimate subscribers also have access to the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.

I don’t have much to say. All I know is that I like games (especially GTA), technology and aviation. Follow me there on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gabrielctxb

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Starfield: Leaked images show walls of a space station

Starfield seems to show itself once again in images leaked onto the internet somehow, also …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved