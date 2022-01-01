UAE breaks five Guinness records with fireworks | World

The UAE broke five Guinness records this year with fireworks during New Year celebrations in which they used drones to light up the sky to earn positions on the world list.
According to information from the Portuguese newspaper Expresso and Lusa news agency, the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah set the first world record for “the greatest height of a fireworks show with drones” by forming a fireworks tower with a height of 1,055.8 meters, exceeding the length of any skyscraper in the world, reported the official UAE news agency WAM.
The second record was achieved in the category “the greatest amount of drones used to launch fireworks at the same time”, with 452 devices launching fireworks at the same time to create a visual formation with the phrase “Happy New Year” in the sky.
On New Year’s Eve 2019, the emirate had already achieved two Guinness records in the categories of “the longest fireworks chain in the world” and “the longest fireworks in a straight line”.
On the other hand, at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi, three new Guinness Book records were also set as they welcomed the opening minutes of the new year with a fireworks display that lit up the sky over the Al Wathba area for 40 minutes with various formations and colors.
In this festival, the record for the greatest number of fireworks was broken in quantity, time and form, according to Portuguese vehicles.
Fireworks at Expo 2020 Dubai mark the new year in Dubai, UAE, January 1, 2022 — Photo: Expo 2020/Christopher Pike/Handout via Reuters
Fireworks at Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, during New Year’s Eve celebration in Dubai, UAE, this Saturday — Photo: Satish Kumar/Reuters
