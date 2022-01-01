UFRPE goes against the ministry and maintains the requirement of a ‘vaccination passport’ for the return of in-person classes | Pernambuco

The Federal Rural University of Pernambuco (UFRPE) published a position on the internet and announced that it will maintain the requirement for proof of the complete vaccination cycle against Covid-19, the so-called “vaccine passport”, for the resumption of in-person classes in 2022. Thus, the institution contradicted a decision announced by the Ministry of Education (MEC).

On Thursday (30), an order published in the Official Gazette of the Union stated that federal educational institutions cannot charge vaccination against Covid to re-establish the return to in-person classes. The measure was criticized by institutions across the country.

On Thursday (30), Education Minister Milton Ribeiro called the requirement of documents such as a declaration or passport for vaccination in federal institutions as “absurd”.

According to Ribeiro, charging for a vaccine is an indirect means of making it compulsory, which, according to him, can only be done through a law (see video below).

The Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE) also criticized the order and defended the autonomy of federal university institutions (see below).

By means of a note, UFRPE stated that the decision to demand a vaccine passport was approved by the Superior Councils on December 17 of this year, the date that also made official the University’s Biosafety Protocol.

“The protocol, based on the recommendations of the main health and biosafety authorities and on peer-reviewed scientific studies, in Brazil and worldwide, provides for the vaccination of people as one of the main measures of individual and collective protection of the population and, in particular, of students, servers and employees of UFRPE”, stated the institution.

The university also explained that it uses as a basis for the decision the “didactic-scientific, administrative and financial and asset management autonomy of the universities provided for in Article 207 of the Federal Constitution and in the legality of the decision of the Superior Councils, confirmed through the opinion of the Attorney Legal Department of UFRPE”.

In the teaching unit, classes must take place in a hybrid format, with face-to-face and online activities. Semester 2021.2 begins on January 14th and ends on May 27th, 2022.

According to the institution, all spaces on the campuses must offer 60% of the total face-to-face curricular units to undergraduate students. The forecast is that, for the semester 2022.1, this percentage will be raised to 100%.

The activities at Colégio Agrícola Dom Agostinho Ikas (Codai), located inside the university, can take place in person from March 1, 2022.

In a statement, the UFPE stated that “it has university autonomy to adopt institutional policies to protect the life of its university community, under the terms of article 207 of the Federal Constitution”.

With that, the university said that it understood as “unnecessary the ministerial order that tries to intervene in the autonomous decisions of the universities”. The institution, however, did not inform whether or not to maintain the vaccination passport requirement for the year 2022.

UFPE highlighted that it has positioned itself and scaled up efforts to vaccinate the population. “Ultrafreezers, cold rooms and vaccination rooms were made available to health authorities, as well as the promotion of training for professionals to work in immunization,” said the university. One of the vaccination points against Covid-19 in Recife are located within the limits of the teaching unit.

The institution also informed that it opened a questionnaire to gather information about the vaccination of its undergraduate students and that it intends to expand it to graduate students as well.

UFPE also said that its Higher Council (Consuni) requested a copy of the vaccination card from its employees, with referral to the heads and to the Dean of People Management and Quality of Life.

The in-person classes at the institution must be held in a hybrid way in 2022, as is already the case in 2021, with part of the in-person activities and another part carried out remotely over the internet.

In the 2021.2 semester, which begins on January 31, 2022 and ends on May 28, courses are offered in three formats:

With at least 70% face-to-face activity (both in practical and theoretical subjects) and up to 30% of recorded remote workload;

Exceptionally in the remote format (for curricular components, excluding professional practices);

Exclusively in person (in the case of professional practices).

In exceptional cases, according to UFPE, remote, live or recorded classes may be offered. This possibility must pass through the approval of the course collegiate and be duly justified to the Dean of Undergraduate Studies (Prograd). In these cases, remote and on-site teaching classes can be offered simultaneously.

Classes for semester 2022.1 are scheduled to start on June 20, 2022, for all on-site and distance courses.

The workload of each class will be 60 minutes, for both day and night courses. Saturdays can be considered school days for classes replacement, informed the institution.