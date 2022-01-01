Understand why fireworks scare dogs and cats

Every New Year, history repeats itself: dog and cat owners publicize, on posters in the streets or posts on social networks, the escape of their pets, who disappeared in fear during the fireworks display in the New Year’s Eve. The problem is so serious that it led to the ban on loud fireworks in cities like São Paulo, Cuiabá, Campo Grande, Curitiba and Rio de Janeiro, in addition to the Federal District. The measure benefits not only animals, but also the elderly, autistic people, babies and the sick.

Dogs have a higher hearing capacity than humans and, for them, noises above 60 decibels, which is equivalent to a loud conversation, can cause physical and psychological stress, according to the Federal Council of Veterinary Medicine (CFMV). The canine ear is capable of perceiving a higher frequency of sounds, compared to humans, and can detect sounds four times farther away. For this reason, the burning of fireworks with noise, in celebrations such as the New Year’s Eve, becomes a moment of despair for animals, wild and domestic.

“This is a very serious problem”, says veterinarian Daniel Prates, owner of a clinic in the Federal District. “I’ve seen a dog that went through a window [durante a queima de fogos]. He arrived here full of broken glass stuffed into his face, chest and neck. Luckily he didn’t cut the jugular or get glass in his eyes. I also attended the case of a dog who died of a heart attack”, he says.

In addition, Prates warns about the risks of the animal’s escape and accidents. “We’ve already received a dog that left the gate scared, crossed the street and the car started”. He advises owners of very sensitive pets to pay special attention to fireworks. “I advise making them comfortable around the owners, which is where they feel most secure. If they are arrested alone or left outside the house, horrible accidents can happen”.

According to veterinarian Kellen Oliveira, president of the Animal Welfare Committee of the CFMV, many puppies end up suffering a “socialization error”, which needs to occur in the period between 21 to 90 days of life for dogs and cats, and develop phobias , especially loud sounds like fireworks and thunderstorms.

“For this, some animals must go through a desensitization or counter-conditioning process. And many who unfortunately do not go through this process can die for various reasons. From the tutors who know that their animals have a phobia to noise, we ask for special attention now at the end of the year”, he advises.

Tips

Even with city laws prohibiting bang fires (shooting sounds), they can still be heard on large celebrations or football championship final days. Therefore, it is important that people take some steps to mitigate the impact of excessive noise on their pets. “At this moment, desensitization is not possible, but we have other techniques that can be used that alleviate the suffering of animals”, recalls Kellen Oliveira. The CNMV offers some important tips.

First, it is important to keep the animal identified, with a tag on the collar containing the phone number and email. In case the animal escapes, the chance of recovering it is greater.

Another tip is to prepare a welcoming environment for the animal. “Prepare the environment and get your animal used to an enclosed space, which muffles the sound of fireworks. It can be a bedroom, laundry or garage. don’t leave your pet on balconies, near swimming pools or on chains”, advises the entity. Remember that birds raised in cages must also be protected.

This space should contain “burrows”, such as spaces under the bed or transport boxes. These burrows should have objects with the scent of the owner, especially if the owners are going to spend New Year’s Eve away from their animals. Cats, for their part, like to hide in high places, such as on top of cabinets or shelves.

Another tip from CNMV is not to leave enough food for your pet. If you feed your dog twice a day, feed him normally in the morning and prepare stuffed toys with his favorite foods to provide around the peak hours of fireworks. Very large natural bones, to avoid choking, may be options. The goal is for him to be motivated to be entertained with toys and be less concerned about noise.

If your pet becomes very stressed, desperate and has seizures or tries to flee through doors and windows, an alternative is to use calming medications. Talk to a veterinarian about it. The important thing is to reach 2022 with your pets safe and welcomed.

know more

+ One twin went vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

+ GO: Young man dies of electrical discharge when using cell phone he was charging

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

