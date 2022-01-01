Unimed João Pessoa expands service for Covid-19 tests

Unimed João Pessoa will extend, during the month of January, the days of service at the drive-thru for covid-19 exams. The service will be open every day of the week, from 8 am to 4 pm, including this Saturday, the first day of the year. The drive-thru is located at Espaço Vida, the cooperative’s rehabilitation clinic, on Avenida Júlia Freire, nº 573 (near Santa Júlia Church).

The drive-thru tests are carried out on Unimed João Pessoa and exchange customers (from other Unimeds), without the person having to leave the car. To be assisted, you must present an official document with a photo, health insurance card and an authorized guide.

Types of exams

Tests performed are Nasal Antigen Swab (also known as rapid nasal swab) and rapid IGG and IGM tests for covid-19. There are two collection points in the drive-thru and it is not necessary to make advance booking.

The result is available on the Unimed João Pessoa Portal, within four hours after the procedure, for Unimed JP customers. Exchange customers receive the result by email.

Security measures

Certain measures must be taken to ensure the safety of patients and healthcare professionals. Check out: