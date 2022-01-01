United coach praises Cavani and doesn’t hide: ”We desperately need him”

In recent weeks, the name of Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani has been speculated at Corinthians. The main target of Timão’s market, however, at 34 years of age, is still an important player for Manchester United, his current club, according to the team’s coach.

In an interview with ESPN after the Red Devils victory over Burnley on Thursday, interim coach Ralf Rangnick tore up praise for the center forward.

“I’ve had conversations with him, we’ve talked about his situation. He knows I desperately need him to stay, I don’t want him to leave. He’s one of the very few players in our squad who can play head-to-head and back to goal. We desperately need him.” , said the German.

In the last game of United, played at Old Trafford, Cavani started as a starter, but was removed during the game. In the previous round, however, he was decisive and scored his team’s equalizer over Newcastle.

In the current season, the Uruguayan has 13 games and two goals scored by Manchester United and, despite being used as a starter sometimes, he sees high competition in the club’s attack with names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

Leave your comment