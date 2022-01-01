Updated app displays vaccination certificate again

A new update of the Connect SUS app on Android and iOS stores was released by the Ministry of Health. With this, the platform once again provided the user with proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

“The Ministry of Health informs that the update of the ConnectSUS app is available in the Android and iOS app stores. The system does not present unavailability”, informed the folder, in a note, adding that the system is no longer unstable, contrary to what has been observed in recent days.

Connect SUS was down for 13 days after being targeted by a hacker attack. It only returned to work last Thursday (23/12).

The application update was carried out this Saturday (25/12), but at the time, when trying to update the platform, users did not identify the new versions in the Android and iOS app stores.

When questioned, the Ministry of Health informed that it requested that the responsible companies make the most current version of the application available for download.

Instability

The app stopped working after the Ministry of Health suffered a hacker attack on December 10th. Sources linked to the folder informed that, even after the re-establishment of the platform last Thursday, the application’s functionalities should take a while to be fully reactivated.

The delay is due to the large amount of information concentrated in the system and the excessive amount of accesses at the same time. The instability was alerted by the Ministry of Health in a note released on Thursday.

“The Ministry of Health informs that the Connect SUS app has been reinstated. The folder highlights that the issuance of the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate may present instability in the first hours, due to the volume of accesses”, informed the folder.

This Saturday, the desktop version of the application worked normally. It was now possible to download the International Certificate of Vaccination against Covid-19 in the three available languages.