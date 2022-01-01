URGENT: Health Department confirms the first death from H3N2 influenza in Piauí – Piauí

The Secretary of State for Health of Piauí confirmed this Friday (31) the first death in the state by Influenza (H3N2). The 72-year-old patient, from Barras, was admitted to the Military Police Hospital and died on December 25th.. The epidemiological investigation laboratory confirmed that the death was due to the H3N2 virus. The results were released on the 28th. The state has 9 confirmed cases of H3N2, with one death.

The guidance of the State Department of Health is that the population follows sanitary protocols using masks, hand hygiene and avoiding crowding. If you present symptoms of flu-like illness, with fever, shortness of breath, indisposition, which makes normal activities impossible, the recommendation is to look for a health facility.

According to the Secretary of Health, Florentino Neto, it is only possible to identify the H3N2 strain through the evaluation of the viral panel. The exams carried out in Piauí are carried out at the Central Laboratory (Lacen), testing 12 types of viruses: Adenovirus, influenza A and B, Rhinovirus, bocavirus, enterovirus, parainfluenza 1, 2, 3 and 4b and respiratory syncytial virus A and B. “ Our reference laboratory is equipped to meet the demand”, highlights the secretary.

According to the manager, the new variant of Influenza, the H3N2, has a high transmissibility. However, most cases have mild symptoms that can be treated at home without the need for medical assistance.

The guidance, he said, is for the population to seek health facilities only in cases that present symptoms such as shortness of breath, indisposition, which makes normal activities impossible, in addition to vomiting and diarrhea.

The superintendent of Health Care, Herlon Guimarães, said that Sesapi will issue an alert to all municipalities about flu variants that are circulating in the state. It is especially noteworthy that the elderly, pregnant women and immunosuppressed people form the public that requires more attention.

“This is a national outbreak and the trend is that cases should increase due to the high transmissibility. The preventive measures that are used by Covid-19 are also useful for this flu syndrome, such as social distancing, use of masks, use of alcohol, in addition to avoiding agglomerations”, he recommended.

