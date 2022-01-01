Uruguayan businessman Juan Figer dies, aged 87 | football

This Friday, Uruguayan businessman Juan Figer, aged 87, died. According to information from Figer’s family and company, the cause was cardiac arrest.
Born in Montevideo, Figer was one of the most active and well-known entrepreneurs in Brazilian football in recent decades, accredited by FIFA and with transit in major European clubs.
Juan Figer next to his granddaughter Stephanie in a photo from 2019 — Photo: Personal archive
Figer set up his agency company in 1969, already in Brazil. Since then, even before the regularization of his profession at FIFA, the Uruguayan businessman was responsible for transfers of great players such as Maradona, Klinsmann, Rijkaard, Sócrates, Casagrande and Dunga.
The agent has also been the target of investigations, such as one by FIFA for using Rentistas, a Uruguayan first division club, as a bridge to register players.
On social networks, the Figer Group, family members and club directors lamented the agent’s death. The granddaughter, Stephanie, is one of the current leaders of the athlete management company.
Company announces death of businessman Juan Figer — Photo: Reproduction