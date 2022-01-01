US Stock Indices End Year Breaking Earnings Records

Wall Street closed near record highs on Friday (31), the last trading day of 2021, marking the second year of recovery from a global pandemic. In the session, the Dow Jones index fell 0.16% to 36,338 points, the S&P 500 lost 0.26% to 4,766.18 points, and the Nasdaq retreated 0.61% to 15,644.97 points.

But the S&P 500 gained 27% in 2021. As of Thursday, the benchmark index posted 70 record closes, or the second highest ever. The Dow, on the other hand, totaled 18.73% in the year and the Nasdaq gained 21.4%.

All three major US stock indices made monthly, quarterly and yearly gains, posting their biggest three-year advance since 1999.

The year was marked by the advent of “meme shares”, new Covid-19 variants, labor shortages, fiscal stimulus, damaged supply chains, growing demand and price spikes.

“In a sea of ​​uncertainty and higher prices, you must be extremely impressed with how agile and adaptable corporate America has been to deliver 45 percent earnings growth in a very difficult year,” said Ryan Detrick, chief strategist of LPL Financial in North Carolina.

The earnings of the S&P 500 companies beat analysts’ estimates to deliver year-over-year growth in the first three quarters of the year of 52.8%, 96.3% and 42.6%, respectively, according to Refinitiv, which currently sees the fourth quarter annual profit growth of 22.3%.

Energy, real estate and microchips, sectors associated with economic recovery and rising demand, were among the best performers of 2021. Technology stocks, which outperformed the broader market in the first year of the global health crisis, lagged behind as the economy slowly reopened and vaccines were rolled out.

The steady rise in Treasury yields — along with a recent hawkish move by the Federal Reserve, which now forecasts up to three rate hikes next year — have supported interest-rate-sensitive finance.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which erupted in early 2020 and caused the sharp economic contraction of history, continues to persist, putting pressure on travel-related stocks. But initial data suggest that the Omicron variant, which caused a sharp rise in global infections, is less virulent than its predecessors, and economic data is increasingly suggesting a return to normal.