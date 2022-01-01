Vasco ‘changes strategy’ and is close to Luis Amarilla; see details

Credit: Reproduction/Twitter

‘Mercado da Bola’ is still busy at Vasco! For the 2022 season, six reinforcements have already been announced, but the club is still looking for a striker. Of the many names on the agenda, Luis Amarilla is the closest to the Giant of the Hill, and a new step was taken this past Thursday(30) towards a happy ending.

According to the channel ‘Vasco Attention‘, Vasco ‘changed the strategy’ and must acquire part of the economic rights of the athlete. Payment must be paid in installments, and such effort is due to the fact that “the club really wants the player”, according to a source inside the club.

Journalist José Roberto Coutinho, from IG, also added saying that the Universidad de Chile was also in the fight for Luis Amarilla, and used the most diverse artifices to count on the striker. But a person connected to Vélez Sarsfield, also confirmed that the athlete should play for Vasco in 2022.

Remembering that Vasco’s first proposal was for 250 thousand euros (about 1.6 million reais). Amarilla’s complete fine is estimated at 1.8 million euros (about 11 million reais). As his contract with Vélez runs until June 2022, the Argentine team must release him now, so as not to lose the player for free in the middle of the year.

Luís Amarilla played for LDU in 2021, under a loan contract. During the period, he played in 29 games, scored 13 goals and gave 3 assists. The Paraguayan is 26 years old, and 1.82m tall.

