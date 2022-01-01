Vasco intends to ‘hinder’ the hiring of Flamengo

With the possible departure of Barcelona, ​​Philippe Coutinho is being considered as a possible reinforcement of Flamengo, but Vasco will join the game

This Thursday (30), some vehicles of the Brazilian and Spanish press reported the possibility of Philippe Coutinho returning to Brazil, with that, names of some clubs, such as Palmeiras, Atlético-MG and Flamengo, were aired as possible destinations for the medium -29 year old camper. Knowing that Flamengo “is in the running”, the Vasco wants to join the game and can disturb the red and black.

According to “TNT Sports”, Flamengo went after the player to get more information about his contract and values ​​and even talked about the possibility of the athlete playing in Rio de Janeiro, however, the information is that Philippe Coutinho immediately refused right away the chance to defend the red-black shirt, because the midfielder has a strong connection with Vasco da Gama.

The midfielder was revealed in Cruzmaltino’s youth categories and has said on several occasions that his desire is to return one day to the team that formed him, in other words, there is no possibility for Philippe Coutinho to wear Flamengo’s shirt, given his close relationship with Vasco and his respect for the team alvinegro, which may even enter the dispute to sign the player, however, in Serie B and with few resources, the deal will be difficult to materialize.

The possibility of Coutinho returning to Brazil really exists. According to the midfielder, he sees his return to Brazil as a chance to get closer to the Brazilian team and keep the flame of hope lit for the 2022 World Cup. The idea would be for a loan in the first semester to gain the rhythm of the game, stand out and stay close to Tite, who never hid his affection for the 29-year-old midfielder.