Vice do Botafogo puts condition for Elkeson’s return

Botafogo lives the expectation of making the sale of SAF right and also of bringing impact players in the soccer market. One of the main candidates to be such a reinforcement is striker Elkeson, who had a prominent spell at Glorioso in the past and was involved in Chinese football in recent years.

The return of the striker is one of the dreams of the fans and also of the board of directors of Botafogo, but the operation for the player to return to General Severiano is not something easily faced by the club’s directors. Therefore, the Glorious conditions agree to negotiate with the athlete under certain terms.

In an interview with Fogo na Rede channel, one of the club’s vice-presidents, Vinícius Assumpção, reported that the chance of Elkeson returning to General Severiano depends on the player accepting the same conditions accepted by Rafael when he joined the squad during Serie B of 2021.

“A player of that size would only come if it was, in fact, for the same conditions as Rafael. Come here to buy a similar project with Rafael, who did this”, said Assumpção.

Another exclusive chat with the vice-president of Botafogo, Vinicius Assumpção. Now the subject is Elkeson 🔥https://t.co/tQEHO9CWcz — Fire on the Net (@fogonarede) December 30, 2021

The attacker’s salaries are also a problem for Botafogo to bear the operation of the attacker’s arrival. The solution seen by the board is to try to use the SAF project to attract the player, with the investments that the main interested in the club’s actions, John Textor, intends to make.



