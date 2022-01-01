VIDEO: Dupla Yago and Santhiago Made Famous After Going Viral with Humorous Imitations | Paraná

The country singer Yago, who was a partner with Santhiago and who died on Wednesday (29), in Curitiba, became known after going viral on social networks with good-humored imitations of other artists. See the video above.

Cesar Menotti, Luan Santana, Zezé Di Camargo and Leonardo were some of the singers that the pair imitated in videos published on Youtube.

Despite the repercussions, Yago and Santhiago said they were not professional imitators. They sang together for 15 years and recorded their first album in 2015.

1 de 1 Yago was 29 years old and died this Wednesday (29) in Curitiba — Photo: Dupla Yago e Santhiago/Publishing Yago was 29 years old and died this Wednesday (29) in Curitiba — Photo: Dupla Yago e Santhiago/Publishing

Yago was 29 years old and, according to the staff of the pair, had been hospitalized for 42 days because of lymphoma, which caused a pneumothorax.

This condition occurs when air that should have been in the lung leaks into the chest. As a result, the lung contracts and ceases to function.

The singer was born in Caieiras (SP) and at the age of 6 he was already singing in the Raul Gil Program. At the age of 9, she joined the second formation of Trem da Alegria, which had the presenter Eliana as godmother.

The body of the countryman was buried in Curitiba, this Thursday (30), in the Parish Cemetery of Orleans.

