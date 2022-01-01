Videos: Government of Uruguay declares climate emergency due to large fires

MONTEVIDEO – Strong fires have hit Uruguay since the last few days of last year as a result of the drought and the strong heat wave that has ravaged the country. It is estimated that more than 4,000 hectares were affected by the latest fires, prompting the Uruguayan Ministry of Livestock to declare a climate emergency.

The first records took place in the coastal region between Montevideo and Punta del Este. The flames are concentrated in Fortín and in Parque del Plata. The fire caused firefighters, the Ministry of Interior, Air Force, Army and volunteers to measure efforts to fight the flames in two regions of the country. No casualties were reported.

In the city of Canelones, the fire gave no respite to the fire department, which continued working to try to stop the fires that broke out last Thursday. In the area of ​​El Fortín, the damage is estimated at around 100 hectares, explained the spokesman for the fire department, Pablo Benitez, thanking the work of several residents who came to collaborate with the work.

❌🆘 Impressive forest fire images in Fortín de Santa Rosa, between Matindia and Atlántida. Various appropriations work in the area in the middle of a desperate and risky situation. pic.twitter.com/Y2soEU32gz — Virginia de los Santos (@Vikydls) December 30, 2021

According to Benitez, the outbreaks in Canelones are under control and the cooling work continues. However, the fire that hit Algorta, in Rio Negro, has advanced to the region of Piedras Coloradas, in Paysandú, and is out of control.

“Although it was reasonably controlled, the fire passed close to Orgoroso. We established a troop and machinery device to protect the city if the fire got too close. It did not come and continue to Piedras Coloradas, and the fires continue to advance in catastrophic proportions,” the spokesman said.

In an update carried out by the National Emergency System of Uruguay, on the situation of the different sources of fire that affect the country, the regions most affected are Canelones, Paysandú and Río Negro.

On the outskirts of Algorta, the situation has become a little complex. Firefighters and the Army, together with the City Hall and forestry companies, are working to mitigate the flames in Río Negro. The affected area just outside Algorta was estimated at between 3, 5 thousand and 4 thousand hectares, although the fire continues to spread. Then, at the end of the day, the affected area should be bigger.