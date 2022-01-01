Viih Tube Speaks Out After Rumors of Party Drug Use | famous

The digital influencer Viih Tube had to go to a friend’s social networks last Thursday afternoon (30), to comment after rumors that allegedly used illicit drugs at a party in São Miguel do Gostoso, in Rio Grande do Norte. The rumors started after videos circulated on the web of ex-BBB animated with a lollipop in her mouth and holding a bottle.

After the friend received requests from fans to “take care” of Viih Tube, the ex-sister vented on social media saying that she had only drunk too much: “People think I was using drugs because I had a lollipop in my mouth and a bottle of water. I don’t use drugs, I have a problem with my heart, if I use drugs I die. But I was really crazy drunk“.

On social networks, Internet users echoed Viih Tube’s outburst: “Unfortunate people, who can’t see anyone enjoying life,” said one netizen. “But guys, isn’t a lollipop good to break the alcohol? I remember that this has worked for me as well. So it makes sense”, declared another.

Viih Tube and Lipe Ribeiro fight at Virginia party

The atmosphere of romance between Viih Tube and Lipe Ribeiro seems to have soured at the recent party of digital influencer Virgínia Fonseca. That’s because, the newest ‘couple’ of influencers was caught arguing at the event held by the wife of countryman Zé Felipe on December 21, in the Butantã neighborhood, in São Paulo.

In the images that were released by the celebrity profile “Gossip Reality”, Lipe Ribeiro and Viih Tube appear apart from the other guests of the event indicating a possible discussion. At one point, Lipe Ribeiro leaves Viih Tube alone in the place. In the video, it is possible to see that the ex-BBB appears to have been upset after the possible discussion with Lipe Ribeiro.

On social networks, internet users echoed the reasons that could have led to the misunderstanding of the staying couple, which became a topic in the media: “He must be jealous of her”, pointed a netizen. “Must have caught her grabbing another one”, opined another. “Poor people, her face”, sympathized with another internet user in the publication’s comments that echoed the couple’s quarrel.

The romance between Viih Tube and Lipe Ribeiro began in “Farofa da Gkay”, at the beginning of December and since then the two have been seen exchanging kisses and declarations a few more times. Viih Tube even traveled six hours by car from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro only to meet the former participant of A Fazenda at his apartment.