Viih Tube speaks out after rumors that he used drugs at a party in Rio Grande do Norte

Video in which the influencer appears sucking a lollipop generated rumors, but she denies: ‘I have a problem with my heart, if I use it, I’ll die’

Reproduction/Instagram/@viihtube Viih Tibe enjoys the end of the year in São Miguel do Gostoso, in Rio Grande do Norte



The digital influencer and ex-BBB viih tube posted a video on their social networks to deny that they used drugs during a pre-New Year’s Eve party in São Miguel do Gostoso, a traditional entertainment spot in the large northern river during the holiday season. The rumors started after a video in which the youtuber dances with a lollipop in her mouth circulated on social media. “People thought I used drugs just because I had a lollipop in my mouth and a bottle of water. I don’t use drugs, I have a heart problem. If I use drugs I die”, he said.

This is not to say that the young woman was sober at the party. Viih Tube admitted that he drank a lot of alcohol during the event. “I was very crazy, drunk.” Single since October, the ex-participant of “BBB 21” enjoys the end of the year alongside other influencers such as Sabrina Iorio and Lipe Ribeiro, with whom she has an affair during the end of the year in Gostoso — the two were snapped kissing during a show of Dennis DJ. Viih recently revealed that he also hooked up with Arthur Picoli, his fellow inmate on Globo’s reality show.