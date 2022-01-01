Vini Jr passes Neymar and is the most valuable Brazilian player in the world

Since 2013, Neymar was considered the most valuable player in world football. But in the current season, this panorama has changed and Vinicius Júnior took the post of compatriot. The Real Madrid striker, who has been evolving every season, has become the third most valuable player on the planet, trailing only Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, first and second, respectively. The values ​​were released by the Transfermarkt website, which specializes in sports transfers.

The young athlete of the merengue team is valued at 100 million euros, approximately R$ 632 million. Mbappé leads the ranking, with 160 million euros and ahead of Haaland, with 150 million euros. Neymar occupies the ninth position in the ranking, with 90 million euros. See the ranking of the top 10 most valuable players in the world:

The 10 most valuable players (values ​​in euros):

1. Kyllian Mbappé (PSG) – 160 million

2. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) – 150 million

3. Vini Júnior (Real Madrid) – 100 million

4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 100 million

5. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 100 million

6. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) – 100 million

7. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – 90 million

8. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 90 million

9. Neymar (PSG) – 90 million

10. Phil Foden (Manchester City) – 85 million