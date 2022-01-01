Vinicius Jr. leaves Neymar behind and becomes the most valuable Brazilian in the world on the website; see numbers

Real Madrid star consolidates himself in European football and stands out in his best start to the season in his career

Vinicius Jr. is for many the best Brazilian player active in Europe at the time. And now it’s also the most valuable in the country acting in the main leagues of the Old Continent.

According to website values ​​update Transfermarkt, the attacker of the Real Madrid is rated at 100 million euros, equivalent to BRL 632 million in the current quote.

This means that, for the first time since 2013, there is another Brazilian at the top of the list who is not Neymar. the star of PSG, who spent the last eight years as leader of the ranking, is rated at 90 million euros (BRL 569 million), under Vini Jr.

The assessment made by the Transfermarkt takes into account some aspects other than field performance. Age (Vini Jr is 21, eight years younger than Neymar) and length of contract with their respective clubs are also considered.

“He is, without a doubt, the best player of this first half of the season. Everyone knew he had a lot of potential in these last few years. Now he has taken a big step towards becoming a player who makes a difference and decides games,” he said. Tobias Blaseio, who runs the page in Spain.

Vini Jr. sum 12 goals and 10 assists in 26 matches in the 2021/22 season, which helps Real Madrid to be the absolute leader of Laliga and also stand out on the European scene. The team is classified to the round of 16 of the Champions League, where he will face PSG, of Neymar, between February and March.

But despite the growing appreciation, the Brazilian striker still doesn’t come close to the two big names on the list: Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

Neymar’s partner at Paris is rated at 160 million euros (over BRL 1 billion), ten above the hypothetical price of the top scorer of the Borussia Dortmund. The two, by the way, should be the main attractions of the transfer window in June, before next season.

Vinicius Jr. celebrating goal for Real Madrid Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Still not knowing if it will count as Vini Jr., diagnosed with COVID-19, Real Madrid returns to the field on the second day of 2022, when the meringues face Getafe, away from home, at 10 am (GMT), with broadcast to live for ESPN on Star+.