VW Gol leaves Argentina for lack of stability control

Volkswagen Argentina announced the end of marketing the Gol model in the local market. With 30 years of sales in the country, the popular hatch leaves the scene for not having stability control.

The item becomes mandatory in the southern neighbor and prevents the sale of a popular model, manufactured in Taubaté. As there are no plans to introduce the equipment in the compact, it leaves the Argentine market.

Unlike models like the Chevrolet Joy (former Onix), which now has stability control, the Gol gives up the safety assistance device because of its end of career.

Scheduled to be discontinued at the end of 2022, Gol will no longer have any technical news until it is discontinued in Vale do Paraíba. In Argentina, the Polo now has a new entry version to take the place of the hatch.

In this case, the Polo will already have four airbags, traction and stability controls, ramp start assistant and electronic differential lock.

Having been manufactured in General Pacheco, between 1995 and 2003, in generations 2 and 3, the Gol sold 830,000 units in Argentina, where it led the market for 17 years.

“Gol is, without a doubt, one of the great vehicles in the history of the Argentine automotive industry. Not only for its commercialization, but also because it was proudly manufactured by Argentines in our factory in Pacheco for eight years. Its replacement will be the Polo, a vehicle that is already very successful in our country, with the modern MQB platform that offers high levels of technology, safety and comfort, recognized with 5 stars by Latin NCAP”, says Martín Massimino, Commercial Director of the Group Volkswagen Argentina.

The Polo Track 2023 was also confirmed by VW Argentina, thus indicating its export to the Latin country next year. He will definitely take over from Goal.

[Fonte: 16Válvulas]