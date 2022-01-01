Watford vs Tottenham Hunch – Bets for England 2022-01-01 12:00:00

Watford vs Tottenham – England Premier League: In Vicarage Road, the Hornets host the Spurs, for the 21st round of the Premier League.

Watford x Tottenham –After scoring a good sequence of results, Tottenham returned to stumble in the English Championship.

Last Tuesday, the London club visited Southampton and, with one more player throughout the second stage, they could only draw a 1-1 draw.

With the result, the team led by Italian Antonio Conte wasted another opportunity to touch the G-4 of the Premier League.

In this last match, playing at home, Southampton adopted an aggressive posture and surprised Tottenham in the first minutes.

With aggressive marking, the Saints adopted an incisive posture and accumulated chances to score. Until they opened the scoring after 25 minutes of the first half.

After the moments of dominance of the principals, the Spurs, finally, entered the game. The team commanded by Antonio Conte placed the ball on the ground, took control of the actions and reached a tie in the 40th minute.

On the way back from half-time, as was to be expected, Tottenham went all the way to Southampton.

Under the pressure, the Londoners accelerated the game, had two goals disallowed, but could not turn the match to 2-1. Despite the stumble, Antonio Conte set a record in command of the Spurs.

In the 1-1 draw against Southampton, the Italian commander had seven matches in the Premier League without any defeat (four wins and three draws) in charge of Tottenham.

It is the first time in the club’s history that a coach has managed not to lose in the first seven games for the Premier League. One of the main responsible on the field for this sequel of the Spurs is Emerson Royal.

Right-back Emerson Royal appears to have adapted quickly to the Premier League.

The Brazilian national team player has the best tackling average among all the athletes of the main leagues in Europe in the current season, according to FootStats statistics.

The Brazilian was signed by Tottenham on the last day of the international transfer window for the Premier League, at the end of August, and has a contract until June 2026. According to British media, the club paid Barcelona around €30 million for him .

Emerson Royal has started in 13 of the 17 games he has played for the Spurs this season. With freedom to attack and defensive obligations, the right-back is an important part of Antonio Conte’s system.

Today, Tottenham is fifth in the Premier League, with 29 points gained from 17 games, and unbeaten in seven games — and with rounds still to play, as three of their games were postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak that haunted the league in December. With 22 goals scored and 20 goals conceded, he has a positive goal balance of +2.

Tottenham’s next opponent, Watford is in 17th place on the league table, with 13 points won in 17 games. With a use of 25.5% of the disputed points, his campaign so far is four wins, one draw and 12 losses.

With 22 goals scored and 35 goals conceded in 17 matches, it stands out more for its efficiency in the offensive phase than for its possible consistency in the defensive phase. Your goal balance is negative: -13.

In the last round of the Premier League, Watford received West Ham at Vicarage Road and were defeated by 4-1.

In a game where nothing went right for the team of Italian Claudio Ranieri, the Hornets conceded many transition spaces for the Hammers and deserved to lose even by more goals difference. If not for the good performance of the goalkeeper, this score would have been even more elastic.

Watford vs. Tottenham Hints and Tips:

Conclusion: Watford has yet to fit in under Claudio Ranieri’s command and is coming off a rout at home at the hands of West Ham.

On the other hand, Tottenham hasn’t lost since Antonio Conte took charge of the club and has been counting on good individual participation from players of the caliber of Harry Kane, Son and Emerson Royal.

