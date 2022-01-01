Wedding proposal and gringa party: how was the New Year of the famous – Photos

The turn of the year was special for the famous. Many of them decided to celebrate the arrival of 2022 at popular parties and even abroad. This is the case of Rico Melquiades and Xuxa Meneghel’s family. Others, on the other hand, had a more family night, like Zezé Di Camargo and Tierry. For the more romantic, there was also a marriage proposal in the first minutes of the year: Mari Gonzalez and Jonas Sulzbach. Check out, below, how some celebrities’ New Year’s celebration was Reproduction/Instagram Photos

Xuxa traveled to Disney, in the United States, along with Junno Andrade, Sasha Meneghel and João Figueiredo, in addition to other family friends. On social media, they shared clicks from the gringa party Reproduction/Instagram

Pregnant with her first child, Barbara Evans was thrilled to talk about the new year: “2022 is ours. My princess, Mom is very happy to have you present at this moment. And soon you will be in our arms.” Reproduction/Instagram

Tierry and Gabi Martins spent the turnaround together at a party in Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro Reproduction/Instagram

Zezé Di Camargo’s night was with the family. The countryman posed with his daughters Wanessa and Camilla and also with his fiancee, Graciele Lacerda, in addition to his two sons-in-law. “Always beside the people I love. Happy 2022 to all of us!!”, wrote Zezé Reproduction/Instagram Photos

Maiara and Maraisa spent the first night of 2022 on stage. The sisters performed in Caldas Novas, Goiás. They posed together on their way to the performance Reproduction/Instagram

champion of The Farm 13 and the new millionaire on the block, Rico Melquiades enjoyed the arrival of the new year at a party in Maceió Reproduction/Instagram

Mari Gonzalez was proposed in marriage by Jonas Sulzbach on the first night of the year. The lovebirds shared the photo of the alliance on social media Reproduction/Instagram Photos

Ana Paula Siebert spent the turnaround in Miami, in the United States, and exhibited the luxurious look she chose for the special night Reproduction/Instagram

Zé Felipe and Virginia Fonseca posed together on the farm of the countryman Leonardo, father of the singer, to celebrate the arrival of 2022 Reproduction/Instagram

Gretchen and Esdras Souza also enjoyed the evening with the family at a hotel in Salinópolis, Pará. Reproduction/Instagram