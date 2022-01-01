What are the recommended colors to spend the New Year?

Since ancient times, people believed in power of colors influencing at important points in our lives. Wearing colorful clothes, for example, represented the success and greatness of an individual. On the New Year, tradition indicates how important certain colors are to attract good energy.

With that in mind, we will help you choose the colors that bring luck to certain areas of our life, such as love, prosperity, health and others.

White

White is already a tradition on New Year’s Eve. It is essential that this New Year we can rightly seek health, peace and personal growth. This is all represented by white, which attracts the best in the universe. The word that most defines the color white is peace.

Blue

Blue is also hot this New Year because it’s the color that represents health. That’s because it represents healing. A color that attracts many positive energies and can project us to have a more balanced year, enjoying new energies and renewing our strength.

Yellow

The color of prosperity and success is still one of the most desired by people looking to turn their financial life around in the next year. In addition to representing wealth, yellow also projects us to glimpse the treasure hidden within us and this speaks of our value and gifts.

When you meet your inspiration, you are literally caught up in success.

Orange

This color is on the rise because it represents courage and daring to face new challenges. The next year will demand a lot from us and, therefore, it will be a year of new beginnings and new projects and every new journey. Every new cycle requires of us this ability to develop courage to overcome our fears.